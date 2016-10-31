Sheffield nursery survey - share your opinion

As the University of Sheffield Students’ Union Nursery celebrates its 40th anniversary a new service user review survey has been launched.

“We know that for many student parents, the care they’ve received for their children has enabled them to succeed in their studies,” said Students’ Union president Dominic Trendall.

“If you use our Nursery currently, or might in the future, please help us move forwards to keep providing affordable, high quality childcare services by completing our short survey.

“The nursery is a really important service for student parents and local people.

“Please help us shape our future provision, and continue to provide an excellent service for parents and children, by feeding into our review.”

The closing date for the review, which takes about ten minutes to complete, is Thursday, November 3.

