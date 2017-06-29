School put in special measures

A Doncaster school has been placed in special measures after a damning report by inspectors.

Ofsted inspectors rated Balby Carr Community Academy, in Balby, as inadequate in four out of five key areas.

In a damning report they said leadership has been ‘unsuccessful’ in preventing the decline in the school’s overall effectiveness.

But they praised head-teacher Tom Ashley, who was appointed in April, for taking ‘decisive action’ to turn around the fortunes.

The report said Mr Ashley has identified what needs to be done to strengthen the school.

Mr Ashley said the report supported what he had found in his short time in post.

He said: “Fundamental changes need to be made to give the community a school it deserves.

“It’s a huge challenge but I would not have taken the permanent role as headteacher if I did not think the school had the potential to improve rapidly over the coming months.

“There are some good students and staff here and what we are doing is ensuring those hard working and dedicated individuals are supported.”

Plans to tackle poor behaviour, lateness and the number of supply teachers were laid out by Mr Ashley in a recent letter to parents.

An instant rewards scheme, the Balby Baffle, has been launched to promote positive behaviour and a new marking scheme will ensure greater consistency.

He was also optimistic he would have a full staffing cohort in September and new safeguarding policies were being implemented.

Curriculum issues highlighted in the report were also being tackled.

Volunteers are being sought to join a new parents’ focus group and members of the community were also being invited to join a local governing body that will be re-established after the previous one was criticised by inspectors Ofsted.

Mr Ashley said: “There is a lot going on but there needs to be.

“I’m determined this school is going to change.”