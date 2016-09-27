School opening celebration in Goldthorpe

A bright, modern new school has finally opened officially for Goldthorpe’s young pupils.

Situated in the centre of the Dearne town, the building and its warm and nurturing environment accommodates 310 pupils.

A special assembly marked its grand opening, with lively input from Ian Macmillan, poet laureate for Barnsley, and cartoonist Tony Husband.

Classrooms within the school can be opened up to allow easy flow to outdoor lessons and activities.

Throughout its 12 months construction, site foreman Gordon Fawcet has paid regular visits to staff and pupils. He has led in assemblies, and organised a school trip to the steel fabricators, so the children could witness at first hand the structures being made.

The unique design for the school was developed through a partnership approach between Barnsley Council, Robertson, NPS Barnsley and the school. Head teacher Sarah Fields and staff have been actively involved and worked hard to ensure the homely feel of the old school was carried forward into the new building.

Coun Roy Miller, Barnsley Council’s cabinet spokesperson for place said: “The new school is a valuable addition to Goldthorpe. I’m sure it will prove to be a shining example of early year’s education, not just in Barnsley but for the rest of the UK.”