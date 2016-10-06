Rovers make smart donation to Doncaster Deaf Trust

Doncaster Rovers have donated a four figure sum from Community Shield monies to buy new equipment for pupils at Doncaster Deaf Trust’s, School for the Deaf.

The Club Doncaster team, donated the money they received from last season’s Community Shield Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. This was matched by the West Riding Freemasons.

The £2,000 donation has been used to buy a new vivid touch screen LED Smart Board, a new technology to allow interactive learning in the classroom, for younger children.

Bobbie Roberts, Chair of Trustees for Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful for this kind donation. We have a long history of working closely with Doncaster Rovers and their continued support of our charity is wonderful.”

Club Director Stuart Highfield presented John Hope, vice chair of governors at the Deaf Trust with the cheque ahead of a friendly game.

Gavin Baldwin, chief executive of Doncaster Rovers, said: “We are delighted to be able to make this donation to Doncaster Deaf Trust.

“This will enable them to buy the latest equipment for the classroom, which will mean that the pupils at Doncaster School for the Deaf are able to learn using the most up to date technology.”

For further information about Doncaster Deaf Trust visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk