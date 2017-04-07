Pitch perfect at Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park

The 3G pitch on Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park (OLP) is complete and ready for use.

The pitch is now ready for students from UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park campus and Oasis Academy Don Valley to use. It will also be available for public use later in the year when the remainder of the paving and car parks are completed on site.

The facility, specially created to meet the needs of a variety of users from schools and local sports clubs to professional sporting teams such as Sheffield Eagles, has been completed by Charles Lawrence Surfaces Ltd.

Richard Caborn, Project Lead for the Olympic Legacy Park, said: “This is another big step for the Olympic Legacy Park. The 3G pitch adds a further significant sports facility alongside those already available, including EIS Sheffield and iceSheffield.

“The pitch will be available to hire for a range of sports and events but importantly it will also play a key role in research projects conducted in the adjacent Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre – all of which will contribute towards the health, wellbeing and sports innovations of the future.”

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for Culture, Parks and Leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield City Council is delighted to have played the lead role in developing and delivering this new pitch.

“We are confident it will play a major role in promoting sport and physical activity in this part of the city, for generations to come.

“This is a world class pitch for use by children attending Oasis Academy Don Valley and the University Technical College, as well as community teams and professional sportspeople.

“It will cater for football and rugby, at all levels of play from grassroots right up to those at the top of their game, and I am very happy to see this development become a reality.”

Sarah Clark, Principal of UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park campus, commented: “Our students have been able to see the pitch taking shape and they’re really happy that they can now make use of it. At the UTC, our students benefit from a number of cutting-edge facilities, such as a three-dimensional motion capture studio and a sports science laboratory, and the new 3G pitch adds another exceptional facility to help our pupils thrive.”

Principal of Oasis Academy Don Valley, James Pape, said: “Having a facility like this available for our children is really exciting. Not only does it offer a fantastic space for the delivery of our curriculum, but will also mean the children will be able to watch a variety of other sports from grass roots development to elite teams – immersing them in an environment which we hope will inspire them to develop their own active and healthy lifestyle.”

Sheffield Eagles Chief Executive and Head Coach, Mark Aston, said: “It’s great to see the pitch complete. Our team have watched its construction with a keen eye and we’re thrilled to see the finished result which will offer top quality playing experiences.”

