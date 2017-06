Hundreds of young runners descended on South Axholme Academy when it held its annual cross country event for all its feeder schools.

Around 336 children took part, which is the highest number in the event history.

There were six races in total - Y1/2 girls, Y1/2 boys, Y3/4 girls, Y3/4 boys, Y5/6 girls, and Y5/6 boys.

Metres to Miles in Epworth kindly sponsored the event with stakes, starting banners and a £10 voucher for the winner of each race.

