Parents invited to comment on Catholic school admission arrangements

North Lincolnshire Council is running two consultations on behalf of schools in the area proposing to change their admission arrangements for the 2018/19 intake year.

All of the Catholic schools in the area are seeking to change their admissions criteria to include members of the Eastern Catholic Churches in their definition of Catholic, and to give priority, after Catholics, to catechumens, candidates and members of Eastern Christian Churches, and, after Christians, to children of other faiths.

The schools are:

St Augustine Webster Catholic Voluntary Academy

St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy

St Mary’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy

St Norbert’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy

St Bede’s Catholic Voluntary Academy (Secondary)

St Martin’s Church of England Primary School

The school is seeking to change its admissions criteria to remove those that refer to worshipping regularly at St Martin’s Church Owston Ferry or at any other Christian Church. This will have the effect of making the school’s admissions arrangements the same as those for council-controlled schools.

Councillor David Rose (pictured), cabinet member for children, families and learning said: “On behalf of schools that are responsible for their own admissions arrangements, we welcome comments about the proposed changes.

“If you would like your say, visit our website for more detailed information and send us your comments before the deadline in January.”

Full details of both consultations and the proposed admission arrangements are available on the council’s website at www.northlincs.gov.uk/current-consultations.

The consultations are taking place until Friday January 27. Parents can send their comments on the proposed changes in the admission arrangements to sean.kendrew@northlincs.gov.uk or by post to:

Sean Kendrew, Access Manager (Admissions and Transport), North Lincolnshire Council, PO Box 35, Station Road, Brigg, North Lincolnshire, DN20 8XJ.