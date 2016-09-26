New face at the helm in Sheffield secondary school

A new headteacher has been welcomed to one of Sheffield’s larger schools, following the retirement of her predecessor.

Former co-headteacher at Tapton School. Claire Tasker, is now head at High Storrs School, taking over from Ian Gage who had been there for over six years.

Mrs Tasker said: “I am very proud and excited to be the new Headteacher of High Storrs School. I have thoroughly enjoyed my first days here.

“High Storrs is a unique school; creative, inclusive and warm. Expectations for all students to engage, achieve and thrive are high and the building and facilities really add to the character and opportunities offered here.”

Chair of Governors, David Mowbray, announced Mrs Tasker’s appointment to students, staff and parents in the summer: he told them that her previous roles include being deputy head at Tapton, assistant head at Stocksbridge High School, and she has also taught at Notre Dame High School, where her roles included head of history.

He added: “The appointment panel felt she was the ideal person to build on the many current strengths of the school and lead it in the many challenges that we undoubtedly occur in the future.”

High Storrs will open its doors for its annual Open Evening for prospective students and their parents on October 6 from 6-8pm. Teachers and students across the school and curriculum will showcase their work and subjects.