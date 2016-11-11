New drama production in Sheffield explores mental health

Sheffield College foundation degree students are staging a series of performances next week exploring the issue of mental health.

Nineteen students are involved in the production of Call It Something, which looks at different viewpoints on mental health now and historically.

Jo Beadle, Performing Arts Lecturer, The Sheffield College, said: “Although the subject is a serious one, the performance takes a fresh look at a subject which concerns so many of us and aims to be both thought provoking and entertaining.”

She added: “Working on this as a coursework project challenges our students to gain the skills required by employers in the performing arts industry which include developing their creative ideas, and working as a team and to deadline.”

There are three performances next week. For more information, and to book tickets, call 0114 2602600 or email info@sheffcol.ac.uk.

November 14th at 2.00pm. Millennium Gallery, Arundel Gate. Free.

November 15th at 7.30pm. Theatre Delicatessen, The Moor. Tickets: £5/£3.

November 16th at 4.15pm. Hillsborough campus, Livesey Street. Tickets: £1.

The students taking part are completing either a Foundation Degree in Acting or the newly launched Foundation Degree in Musical Theatre. They include student Natasha Burrell, 31, who decided to return to college to fulfill her ambition of becoming an actress. She is completing the second year of a foundation degree.

Natasha said: “I am thoroughly enjoying the course. After becoming a mum at a young age, I decided to put my career on hold to raise my children. Now my goal is to perform in West End theatres.”

The College offers foundation degrees, which are university level qualifications, in more than 20 different subjects. Students can go on to complete a final year and gain an honours degree at college or university after a foundation degree.

Students have honed their skills in the £8.8 million Centre for Creative Industries that opened at Hillsborough campus on Livesey Street last year, which has the latest high tech facilities. They include a new theatre as well as drama, dance, television, photography, music and radio studios.

Creative industries specialisms offered at the College include art and design, graphic design, games development, media, music, journalism, dance and drama, and photography. The College offers a broad range of university level courses.

They include honours degrees, foundation degrees, and higher national diplomas and certificates, recognised by universities, employers and professional bodies. To apply for September 2017, visit http://www.sheffcol.ac.uk/courses/university-level or call 0114 2602600.