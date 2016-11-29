MP attends NSPCC Schools Service’s Speak Out Stay Safe sessions in South Yorkshire

Sarah Champion MP attended an NSPCC Schools Service Speak Out Stay Safe sessions in at Canklow Woods Primary School in Rotherham on Friday.

The two hour-long sessions, designed specifically for Key Stage 2 pupils and led by NSPCC staff and volunteers, help children discuss and understand what to do when they are faced with worries and concerns.

Sarah Champion MP said: “This was a really fantastic session. The children, far from being embarrassed, were really keen to talk about these issues in a safe and fun environment.

“Making sure children learn about different types of abuse and what to do if they’re worried, in an age appropriate way such as this, is vital for keeping children safe and protecting them from abuse.

“I think all schools should participate in the programme.”

Emma Russell, NSPCC Schools Service Area Coordinator, said: “It’s fantastic that Sarah has come along to see first-hand what we’re delivering in schools here in Rotherham. We know that the best way for children to stay safe is to know who to speak to when they have a problem or a concern.

“It is vital that we make sure children know where to turn when they are at their most vulnerable, and our volunteers do incredible work reaching schools across South Yorkshire.”

The NSPCC Schools Service is looking for more volunteers in Rotherham, Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley – full training is provided and you would only be asked to commit to two school visits a month.

If you would like to be part of the NSPCC Schools Service volunteer team please contact Emma Russell on Emma.Russell@NSPCC.org.uk or 01613934419, or apply online at https://www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/volunteer-or-work-for-us/volunteer-childline-schools-service/