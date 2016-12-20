Melissa could take top title

A 21-year old Rolls-Royce apprentice from Sheffield Hallam University is a finalist in the National Apprenticeship of the Year awards.

Mechanical engineering student Melissa Loonam will find out on January 20 if she has won the coveted trophy.

Melissa, 21, who is originally from Derby, said: “I’m very proud to have been named as a finalist for the regional Apprenticeship of the Year awards. I really enjoy being a part of an organisation like Rolls-Royce. They do amazing work in mechanical engineering and it’s an incredible experience for me to work with amazing engineers and learn from them.

She also enjoys visiting schools as a Rolls-Royce STEM ambassador. She said: “Inspiring young people especially girls to pursue STEM subjects has become very important to me. The apprenticeship has given me the opportunity to meet young girls who are thinking about their futures.”

The national awards, which include awards for companies as well as individuals, highlight how employers can grow their own talent with apprenticeships and how apprentices make a significant contribution to the workplace. The national award winner is announced at an awards ceremony in London.