Lights, sound, action...Doncaster pupils get ready to rock

Get ready to rock as one Doncaster school prepares to roll out some explosive musical theatre and its biggest stage performance to date.

Pupils at the De Warenne Academy in Conisbrough will present their summer spectacular rendition of The School of Rock in July.

Theirs is a rare opportunity for a school to perform a show while it is still playing live, both in London and on Broadway, and is thanks to an innovative package made available by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Rehearsals are well under way for the two-night showing, to take place in the De Warenne Academy auditorium.

Students have been working hard twice a week since January, learning a 100 page script, and many songs and dance routines.

They are thrilled to be performing such a big musical and hope everyone who goes along to see School of Rock enjoys it as they have done.

Scott Willis, director of the show, said: “This is the biggest show De Warenne Academy has staged in a long time and we want the community to enjoy a show which has a light hearted feel, perfect for the end of the school year.

“We have invested heavily in a high-tech sound and lighting system which will showcase the talents of the performers perfectly.

“I am extremely proud of all the students and staff involved, who have worked tirelessly to put this show together”.

The show follows the story of Dewey, a failed rock god, as he teaches rock to the kids of the Horrace Green School, and ultimately, the rest of the world.

Helen Hunt, the musical director, added: “I am very pleased with how pupils have come on, from the first day of rehearsals, where everyone was a little shy, to now....where they sing at the top of their voices.”

Everyone is urged to pull on their rock gear and catch School of Rock the Musical on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, with performances beginning at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale through the website at www.ticketsource.co.uk/dewarenne or from the main school office.

