It’s all Chinese for a day at Sheffield academy

Colour and creativity were put to good use by students and staff in a Sheffield academy, when they held a special celebration.

The Confucius Institute Day was to mark the partnership between Firth Park Academy and the Confucius Institute at the University of Sheffield.

As part of culture-focused activity, Hatfield Primary pupils and staff were invited to join in Chinese dancing, Mandarin language lessons, and calligraphy along with other arts and crafts.

Firth Park has its own ‘Confucius Classroom’ that is furnished in Chinese style with a red and yellow theme, for the teaching of Chinese and Chinese culture, including food preparation and sampling.

Home-made Chinese dishes all formed part of the novel day that was enjoyed by everyone involved.