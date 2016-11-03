Isle students in entrancing ‘Scattered’ performance

A one-off performance of Scattered by Motionhouse is taking place at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Wednesday 16 November at 7.30pm that will have the audience captivated.

Scattered, combines Motionhouse’s highly physical trademark style with entrancing digital imagery in an extraordinary interaction between film and live performance.

It explores our relationship with water, a fundamental force in our lives. Seven dancers delve into the majesty and savagery of water, plunging into an ocean, tumbling down a waterfall and sliding on an avalanche to a frozen landscape of arctic beauty.

Scattered uses projection technology, daring choreographer and a ground-breaking curved floor set to create an extraordinary world where dancers and images interact seamlessly.

Capturing the imagination with its spellbinding and ingenious choreography, Scattered is a great family night out.

Tickets cost just £5 each (subsidised with funding from Arts Council England) and are available from The Baths Hall Box Office.

This event is the culmination of a residency with local schools and colleges so will feature performances from the young people who have been working with professional dancers from Motionhouse including North Lindsey College and South Axholme Academy.

This event is part of the South Bank Dance programme, a partnership of several organisations from the arts, sport, health and education sectors, led by Arts Development at Lincs Inspire Ltd and North Lincolnshire Council.

South Bank Dance is funded by Arts Council England, North Lincolnshire Council, Lincs Inspire Ltd and Yorkshire Dance, and partners as part of a £100,000 project.

The two year project will build on previous work, developing talent and quality at every level of dance provision, including four professional dance residences, strengthening the boys dance sector, offering more grass roots dance opportunities for young people, and providing dance provision as part of the Active Together programme.

Cllr Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “This is a really exciting performance that will have the audience captivated throughout. Young people from North Lincolnshire have been given a unique opportunity to work with Motionhouse and they will be sharing their work on the night before the professional performance.

“Normally tickets for this performance would be a lot more expensive, but thanks to funding from Arts Council England the tickets are just £5 each, which is a great deal.

“Make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing performance and get your tickets from The Baths Hall Box Office today.”