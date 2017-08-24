Isle students celebrate GCSE success

Teenagers across the Isle have celebrated their success in the new harder English and mathematics GCSEs.

Building on the success of recent years, the provisional data for 2017 indicates that 64 per cent of students in North Lincolnshire - including Isle students - have achieved at least the new Grade 4 pass in both English and mathematics, with 40 per cent achieved the higher Grade 5 in both subjects.

With the changes to the grading system that have taken effect, the new Grade 4 is roughly equivalent to the old Grade C in both English and mathematics.

The new progress eight measure introduced by government is 0.41 at South Axholme Academy this year, which, when comparing with last years results would put the school in the top 10 per cent of schools nationally.

Sarah Thompson, Head of Isle Education Trust and Principal at South Axholme Academy said: “This is, quite simply, fantastic.

“It just goes to show that with sustained high quality teaching and an ethos of support and belief, students can achieve amazing things.”

Scott Barlow, Associate Principal added: “Watching the faces of student after student opening results that have brought tears of joy and screams of delight from students and parents alike.

“South Axholme staff should be full of pride for the amazing results they have delivered with their students. There were some amazing performances by departments.”

Colin Bagley, Chair of Governors said that he had been left ‘speechless’ by the ‘phenomenal’ success of students at the Academy.

Some notable individual performances include Joseph Kelsey who gained seven A*s, two As and a nine in mathematics.

Esme Craven achieved five A*s, three As and a nine in mathematics. Jessica Hather gained 6As and nine in mathematics.

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for Children, Families, Learning, congratulated everyone who collected their results.

He said: “We are immensely proud of the success of our students in the new, more challenging English and mathematics GCSEs.

“Our schools deserve huge credit for weathering the changes to the examination system and ensuring that our young people continue to achieve well in their GCSES.

“I am delighted with the results across all subjects and would like to offer my warmest congratulations to everyone involved – not least of all the young people and their families.”