Isle starters zorb in to new college life

College starters from across the Isle and other parts of North Lincolnshire prolonged the holiday feeling as they got in to the spirit of Freshers’ Week at North Lindsey College.

Staff were delighted to meet all the new and existing students at a big seaside-themed celebration; welcoming them to the new academic year in a highly informal way.

This year the beach fun theme was followed enthusiastically, with deckchairs, ice-cream and a selfie-booth. Inflatable wipe-out, basketball, zorbs and freebies were popular activities on offer for the students to get involved in, and lose their inhibitions.

Students old and new had the opportunity to look around many exhibition stands to find out about businesses and services in the area that are available to them. These ranged from driving lessons, health organisations, careers guidance and agencies supporting the community.

Students were also offered helpful discounts on products and services, and valuable information to help them with their studies, career paths and personal wellbeing.

Cake and coffee was on sale for all the staff, exhibitors and students to enjoy, and to help raise money for the Macmillan coffee morning campaign which raised £341.

Sport student Marcus Key, 16, said: “Fresher’s has been good. It shows this college is fun and gives you a break from lessons and your timetable, even though the lessons are fun too and we have lots of free time.”