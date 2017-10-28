Isle MP urges CPR teaching in higher education

Isle MP, Andrew Percy, is urging secondary school students in his constituency to become life savers by practicing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Andrew’s call comes following a British Heart Foundation (BHF) warning that people who have not been trained in CPR are nearly three times less likely to perform it.

Mr Percy met life saving charities BHF, St John Ambulance and British Red Cross in Westminster on October 16 – Restart a Heart Day – to discuss making first aid skills a vital part of the Personal Social and Health Education (PSHE) curriculum.

There are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in the UK and only one in ten survive. The BHF estimates that 10,000 people die every year as rates of bystander CPR are very low. Every minute spent without CPR or defibrillation can reduce a person’s chance of surviving a cardiac arrest by around ten per cent.

Andrew also spoke to St John Ambulance about their Big First Aid Lesson 2017. St John Ambulance are inviting schools across the country to take part in their free one-hour live-streamed lesson tomorrow.

This year, the Big First Aid Lesson will be hosted by BAFTA winning ‘Secret Life of Boys’ star, Reece Buttery and Dr Ranj from CBeebies’ ‘Get Well Soon’, and covers a range of first aid topics with an emphasis on Bonfire Night related injuries, such as burns.

Following the BHF event, Andrew said: “I was delighted to meet with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and St John Ambulance in Parliament. It really is worrying to hear the number of lives being lost because rates of bystander CPR in the UK are too low.

“Being a First Responder for the ambulance service myself, I know that every second counts, and that CPR is the difference between life and death.”

He added: “All young people should have the skills to save a life, which is why I’m supporting first aid skills in school as a vital part of the PSHE curriculum.”