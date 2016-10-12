Indian treat for Isle pupils

A fantastic Indian experience was a treat for young Epworth pupils who are learning about the country and its customs in school.

Thirty children attended a special mini banquet at the Khyber Restaurant in Epworth, that was kindly provided by the eatery free of charge.

The year four and five pupils sampled a variety of dishes including poppadoms and mango chutney, onion bhajis, samosas, chicken curry, lamb tikka, naan bread, different rice, and a selection of Indian sweets. Spices were at hand for the youngsters to investigate at close quarters..

Pupil Josh said: “I tried everything at The Khyber. It was amazing and I give it five stars.”

Oliver added: “I really liked the visit to The Khyber because the people were really nice and it was fun because of them. I loved the food because it was yummy and made with lots of care.”

Gareth said: “The Khyber was amazing! The cooks must be very talented to make that yummy food. It was the best thing that’s happened to me while being at school.”

Naomi continued: “At The Khyber I tried lots of yummy food. I liked the popadoms and the mango chutney. I ate a full samosa. I absolutely loved the Indian sweets. To top it off, we got a lollipop at the end. I would like to go to The Khyber again.”

Teacher Ramona Czaplinski said: “We would all like to say a very big thank you to The Khyber.

“It was an unforgettable learning experience.”