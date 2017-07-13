Hundreds of South Yorkshire youngsters compete in community sports day

Hundreds of primary school children from High Hazels Academy, Phillimore Primary School and Acres Hill Community School have been running, jumping and throwing their way to success in Darnall community sports day.

A diverse group of budding young athletes, aged 10 and 11 were helped along the sports track by sports monitors from Park Academy and Springs Academy.

Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure and Councillor for Darnall Ward said: “This event is a great example of the local community coming together to have a fun filled day playing sports.

“Sport is an important part of children’s development, and we want to encourage all young people to get active with regular community events like this sports day.

Craig Malkin, from Links Sports Partnership, said: “It’s great to see so many young people coming together. The young leaders from Park and Springs Academy are great role models for the children”

Kath Burns, teaching assistant at High Hazels Academy, said: “It’s been fantastic. The children are motivated and are not worried about the wet weather. It’s great to see.”