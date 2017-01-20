Four young stars create one incredible journey for Sheffield school

Four girls on one educational journey...meet the stars of Westbourne School’s own film drama.

To create a new film promoting the Broomhill co-educational school, it was decided to tell the story of just one girl’s progress.

But to bring the story to life, it actually took the talent of four pupils - Isla Mirfin, sisters Eleanor and Evie Reynolds and head girl Abi Heywood.

Between them they take the heroine through every phase of school life, from her first day in Reception through to GCSEs.

“We are so pleased with what we have achieved with this film,” said Westbourne Headmaster John Hicks.

“But we couldn’t have done what we did without the support of all the parents and staff who were involved in the production both in front of and behind the camera - and especially our four young stars.”

To see the film visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFr78s2KLro