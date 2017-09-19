Five must buys for students this September

Are you a busy parent who is about to send their child off to university for the first time and a bit worried about what to send with them?

Or are you a confident second or third year student who is excited to start the next year at university, and can’t wait to escape back to your new student accommodation?

Either way, you’re going to need to go shopping to get some student essentials. To make it easier we’ve included a roundup of much needed bargains below:

1. Duvet Days bedding from just £4.50 from Slumberdown

All students need to take their own bedding with them. The good news is Slumberdown’s brand new Duvet Days bedding range is currently up to 50% off instore at Tesco and is a steal at £10 for a double duvet. Put a protective layer between yourself and a pre-used mattress (and help keep your house deposit in tact) with a mattress protector from just £4.50 for a single. Plus Slumberdown is running a competition to let you win the Ultimate Duvet Day, complete with pizza and films.

2. Inkjet Printer, £29.99 from Currys

Reduce the hassle of library queues and last minute panic with a printer for the bedroom. You don’t need anything fancy, as long as it prints black and white and means you can get your essay handed in on time, you’ll have nothing to worry about.

3. Non-stick wok, £9.99 from Aldi

A wok is a student essential as it can double up as an ordinary frying pan, whilst acting as the perfect tool for noodle stir fry, a popular student dietary staple. Make sure you pick a non-stick one, as it’s going to be bad enough getting round to doing to your washing up as it is.

4. Stylish stationary, £6.00 from Matalan

It’s important to start each new university year as you mean to go on. Get organised with Matalan’s new stationary bundle for just £6! The package includes a magazine file, paper tray and pen holder.

5. A cosy onesie, £14, Ebay

A onesie is perfect for ‘lounging around the house’ post hangover and is great for keeping you cosy during the cold months when no one can afford to put the heating on! By opting for a funny, animal themed one, you’ll also be able to use it as a fancy dress costume that will no doubt be needed at some point during the year, saving you pennies in the long run!

