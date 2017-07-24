Ex-Premier League footballer explains importance of study to pupils

Have your say

Dozens of students from across South Yorkshire took part in a recent sporting event.

The YOYO (You’re Only Young Once) campaign, funded by South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings, hosted its first YOYO School Games at the English Institute of Sport, delivered by SIV (Sheffield International Venues).

Youngsters from Outwood Academy, Danum in Doncaster and Parkwood Academy in Sheffield were invited along to take part in a range of activities including fencing, shot-putting, tae kwon do and athletics.

The sports day was attended by Dr Alan Billings South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner who said: “This event was the perfect opportunity for pupils to take part in a number of sporting activities whilst understanding what the YOYO project is all about.

“YOYO stands for ‘You’re Only Young Once.’

“This event provided pupils with important safety messages in innovative ways for them to share with their friends and family.

“The project has now visited 15 schools across South Yorkshire and delivered sessions on a number of subjects including sexting, domestic abuse, bullying and road safety.”

Special guests wentalong to the event including professional footballers from Sheffield United, Tyler Smith and Jordan Hallam from the Under 23s team.

Ex-Premier League footballer Jamie Fullarton led on a questions and answers session for himself and the two Sheffield United footballers.

He explained to the pupils the importance of studying at school even if you see yourself with a career in sport.