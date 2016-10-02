Doncaster school’s joy at ‘good’ Ofsted

A Doncaster headteacher said she is committed to helping her school improve further after it received a good Ofsted.

Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary School, Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe, was told that it needed improvement when it was last inspected by the standards body on May 7 2014.

L-r Sarah McBride, Headteacher and Sarah Cronin, Deputy Headteacher, pictured with pupils at Castle Hills Primary as the school receives a good ofsted result. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Castle Hills MC 2

However, at its most recent inspection, which took place in July this year, the school received a good rating after staff turned things around.

Praising the school, lead inspector Anne Humble said: “Teaching and support staff operate as a committed team. They have strong subject knowledge across the whole curriculum. This has led to better learning outcomes for pupils.

“The majority of pupils achieve well in relation to their different needs and varied starting points in English and mathematics.

“Current pupils, including the most able, make good progress.”

The school currently provides education for 250 boys and girls aged between three and 11.

In 2008, it received a good rating overall from Ofsted, but by 2010 its effectiveness had fallen to ‘satisfactory’.

Two years later, the school received the first ‘requires improvement’ rating as tougher regulations were introduced by Ofsted.

The change saw schools which were previously rated as ‘satisfactory’ rated as ‘requires improvement’, and schools were only given one working day’s notice before inspection.

It also became harder to receive the top two ratings, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.

In September 2015, Mrs Sarah McBride took up the role as headteacher. There has also been a number of changes to staff and the governing body since 2014.

Headteacher Mrs McBride welcomed the report and said everyone at the school will now work hard towards the aim of achieving the top ‘outstanding’ rating at the next inspection.

“The school and community are very pleased with the judgement. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of staff, pupils and parents. We will sustain this effort in our aspiration to become an outstanding school.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who has been involved in the school’s journey to good.”

Ms Humble said that in order to achieve this rating, the school would need to continue to raise standards and increase pupils’ progress, especially in English by ensuring pupils use capital letters and punctuation in their work.

The school was rated as ‘good’ in all areas; effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare, outcomes for pupils and early years provision.