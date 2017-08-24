Doncaster school pupils celebrate GCSE success

Students across Doncaster are celebrating top GCSE results.

At Don Valley Academy 56 per cent of teenagers achieved mathematics and English combined at Grade 4, consolidating their record breaking results last year.

Ben Howe, 16, of Kirk Sandall, celebrates his GCSE results at Hungerhill School, which included 3A* in PE, Maths, English Language. 5A's in Science, English Lit, History, IT and Psychology and is going to study a Sports Diploma at Club Doncaster Foundation at the Keepmoat Stadium. He is pictured with John Ryan, Science Curriculam Leader and Rachel Wetton, English Curriculam leader, who will also be celebrating their wedding tomorrow. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP GCSE's Hungerhill MC 7

With the changes to the grading system that have taken effect, the new Grade 4 is roughly equivalent to the old Grade C in both English and mathematics.

The Principal, Richard Brooke, said: “we are extremely pleased with all our students’ achievements this year. The examinations results are well deserved and represent a collective effort from students, staff and parents”.

Paul Tarn, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Academies Trust, added: “I am delighted that the hard work of our students, the dedication of staff, and the unrelenting support of parents are reflected in the results that the students have achieved.

“I would like to congratulate students and look forward to further improvements and continued success at Don Valley Academy”.

Celebrating their GCSE results are l-r Matilda Swain, 16, of Edenthorpe, received A*, 5A's and 3B's. Lauren Sharpe, 16, of Fishlake, received 3A* and 5A's, Maia Benstead, 16, of Edenthorpe, received 2A* Distinction, 4A* and 2A's and Claudia Swain, 16, of Edenthorpe, received A**, 6A* and 1A, all all will continue studying for Alevels in the sixth form. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP GCSE's Hungerhill MC 6

Elsewhere, pupils at Ridegwood School secured results which are well above national figures having embraced a more rigorous exam schedule.

In total, 69 per cent of students achieved GCSE passes in both Maths and English, and 13 students achieved the new prestigious Grade nine - placing them in the top three per cent nationally.

In a year when A*s and As have dropped across the country, Ridgewood’s students have bucked this trend and have actually seen more top grades than ever.

Twenty-seven per cent of students achieved nine to seven in English compared with 13.6 per cent nationally, while 22 per cent achieved nine to seven in mathematics compared with 15.5 per cent nationally.

Outwood Academy Danum pupils celebrate their GCSE results l-r Bethany Maxey, 16, of Wheatley, received 12 GCSe's and will continue at Danum, studying A levels, Jordan Tatham, 16, of Intake, received 8 GCSE's, and will be taking up an Apprenticeship, Josh Gardner, 16, of Woodlands, received 11 GCSE's and will study A levels at York, Isabel Tucker, 16, of Wheatley, received 12 GCSE's and will study A levels at New College and Luis Haythorne, 16, of Bennetthorpe, received 11 GCSe's and will study Alevels at Danum sixth form. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP GCSE's OutwoodDanum MC 10

Headteacher Maggie Dunn said: “I am delighted that these students have done so well and achieved the grades they deserve.

“They showed resilience and enthusiasm throughout their time at Ridgewood, even when faced with so many new elements to their GCSEs, and their grades are a reflection of their efforts.

“We look forward to welcoming many of them back in the Sixth Form, and wish every single one of them success in whatever the future holds for them.”

Pupils and staff at Hill House School in Auckley were also celebrating this year after a record breaking set of GCSE exam results.

GSCE Results Day. Sir Thomas Wharton Academy. Mr Binks, Millie Charlton and Jack Barker

Despite concerns over how hard the new Grade nine would be to achieve, Hill House pupils gained 22 of them.

Among the top achievers were Tilly Poskitt and Matthew West, who both gained a full set of nines in English Language, English Literature, and mathematics.

Tilly adds her nines to 6A*s and two As, while Matthew adds his to 7A*s

In total, 318 of the exams taken this year resulted in A*/A or equivalent grades, leading to a record breaking 59 per cent of GCSEs earning A*/A.

Ninety-eight per cent of pupils achieved at least five good GCSEs including English and mathematics.

Headmaster David Holland said he was delighted with the results.

GCSE Results Day 2017. Hill House School, Doncaster.

He said: “We are so proud of this group of pupils; we were thrilled to see last year’s group getting past the fifty per cent mark for A*/As, but this takes results to a new level.

“To see 44 per cent of the year group get at least 8As is also wonderful, but so is seeing every pupil achieving what they needed to move on to their Sixth Form studies.

“It is amazing to see that only 5 GCSEs were graded below C in the whole year group.”

Staff were especially pleased to see that their international sports’ players were able to combine their budding careers with good grades.

Doncaster and England Hockey player Annabel Bennett gained nine GCSEs including an A* and 2As, Great Britain Skier Jodie Grant secured seven GCSEs including 3As and 3Bs, while GB sailor Tom Parkhurst earned seven good passes.

Students at Hungerhill School also performed exceptionally well, with many securing grades well above national averages.

A representative for the school said: “Although we cannot compare this year’s outcomes to previous year’s, we are indeed pleased with our students’ performance across all subjects. Our most heartfelt congratulations go to the class of 2017.”

Many pupils at The Hayfield School, Auckley, also achieved the top grade nine.

A representative for the school said: “These results recognise the tremendous effort, commitment and talent of the students and the teaching staff at The Hayfield School.”

Top of the class were Joey Acris who gained 8A* grades and three grade nines, Emily Tan who achieved 8A* grades, 1A*, two grade nines and one grade eight and Jasmine Gorst who gained 3A* grades, 6A grades and two grade nines.

Elsewhere, 13 students at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy achieved five or more A*/A or seven to nine equivalent GCSE grades.

Many students made strong progress in their GCSEs from their KS2 starting points.

A spokesman said: “Whilst 5 A*-C including English and Maths is no longer a measure, translating the new grades four to nine in English and Maths provides us with a comparative increase of eleven per cent on 2016 figures and an eight per cent increase on the combined English and mathematics pass rate, this despite the increased difficulty of the reformed, exam based only GCSEs.”

Millie Charlton was Sir Thomas Wharton’s highest scoring student with six A*s, four As and a prestigious grade nine in English Literature.

Jack Barker achieved the new mathematics grade nine, one of only a very small percentage in the country.

Holly Hubbard also gained 10 A*/A or new seven to nine equivalents.

Students at Trinity Academy, in Thorne, were also on cloud nine after rising to the challenge of new, tougher GCSEs.

Jay Green and Jasmine Wood both achieved a clean sweep of the new top grade nine, which is higher than an A*, in both English Literature and Language, as well as in mathematics.

The talented pair also achieved top grades in other subjects as Jasmine made a clean sweep of six A*s to go with her three nines, including 97 per cent in geography, and Jay gained five A* and two As, including 97 per cent in his history exam.

Staff were delighted that a significant number of students achieved grade nine in at least two subjects.

Leon Chen, Sommer Oliver, Rebecca Woodruff and Laura Collier-Philipson achieved grade nine in English literature and language, and Amy Harfield, Oliver Mitchell and Megan Williamson gained grade nine in English and mathematics.

Over 80 per cent of students achieved the new benchmark grade four, equivalent to a C, or above in English Literature, while in art 40 per cent of students were awarded an A or A* grade. Bethan Blandford and Ellie Brown scored 96 per cent overall in art, and Amy Barker, scored 97 per cent overall in French.

Academy Principal David Page said: “Students at Trinity Academy were delighted to find that their performance in the key subjects of English language, English literature and mathematics – dubbed the basics – were so good.

“The new GCSE examinations in these subjects are more rigorous and include the new one-nine grading. The much-coveted grade nine is tougher to achieve and higher in value than an A* grade.

“The staff and students have worked incredibly hard. The personal motivation shown by so many is impressive and this is reflected in the high number of top grades.”