Doncaster school head chef Dawn cooks up a win at national contest

A school chef has said she is ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be crowned the winner of a cooking competition.

Dawn Twemlow, Head Cook at Intake Primary School, took part in an annual UK-wide Stork Big School Bake Off competition.

This year nine finalists from school kitchens across the UK made it through to the live bake off, and each one was tasked with creating a show stopping pudding masterpiece which had to be made up of fifty per cent fruit.

However, there could only be one winner and talented chef Dawn took the title. She cooked a summer sunshine pudding, which will soon be featured on the menus of over 300 schools in the UK which are operated by Dolce Schools Catering.

Dawn said: “I was absolutely thrilled to win the competition, especially because there were some really good dishes from the other cooks. It was a total shock.

“We have a lovely school with lovely children and they are all thrilled about the win too.”

The pudding, which was described as ‘mouth-watering’ by the judges, had a raspberry and peach base layered by a light lemon sponge.

As well as the title and a trophy, Dawn took home £500 worth of Love2Shop vouchers plus a further £100 Love2Shop voucher, courtesy of competition supporter Hobart UK.

Sara Exley, Yorkshire Manager for Dolce Schools Catering, said: “Dawn works extremely hard in her kitchen and puts 100 per cent in to everything she does.

“It comes as no surprise that she was able to prepare, create and produce such a fantastic dessert that we cannot wait to add to our menus in the new academic year.”