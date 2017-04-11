Celebrity hairdressing academy opens at college

Award-winning hairdresser Lee Stafford has teamed up with North Lindsey College to announce the opening of a brand new hairdressing academy.

Coming to Scunthorpe in September 2017, the academy is a first for Lincolnshire and will bring celebrity status to the region.

Taking over the hairdressing salon based at the College, a brand new look will see the salons transformed to adopt the Lee Stafford academy branding. Level 2 Hairdressing students enrolled from September will learn specially designed ‘recipes’ which are unique to Lee Stafford Academies, reflecting some of the most cutting-edge styles seen in salons across the UK. The academy students will also work with Lee’s very own award winning products, which are exclusively available at Boots.

Lee has a personal vision to create the best training opportunities in the world for would-be hairdressers through partnerships with a select number of Further Education Colleges. His rise to celebrity status started from cutting hair in his mum’s dining room, to now having 32 awards across the world for his products, being the face of TV hairdressing and having accolades such as Best British Hairdresser, Hair Magazine Hairdresser of the Year and Men’s British Hairdresser of the Year.

Lee Stafford is delighted with the partnership: “North Lindsey College and Lee Stafford Education have come together in a partnership to provide outstanding opportunities for the next generation of stylists. Our work together will focus on preparing students for the world of work and our approach will encourage really close collaboration with industry employers.”

Emily Cox (18) Level 2 Hairdressing student spoke about the new developments and said, “It’s amazing; I think it will encourage people into the hairdressing industry and it’s very exciting – it’s really cool! It will make our College more desirable and having someone who is famous and part of our College will be inspirational.

Lee has already been in to deliver a session and he told us his story about where he started off. He is a really nice person and we all aspire to be like him. It’s amazing to see what he has accomplished and how far you can get in life.”

North Lindsey College is delighted to be the only partner College in the region and staff will also receive training and awards to ensure their teaching is of the very best quality.

Karon Smith (Curriculum Leader – Hair and Beauty) said: “Working in collaboration with the Lee Stafford Education programme highlights the fantastic facilities we have here at North Lindsey College and demonstrates our innovative addition to our salons. This remarkable opportunity will give our students the best possible training in the industry and prepare them for the world of employment. Our students and staff are looking forward to this exciting new development and working with Lee and his team.”