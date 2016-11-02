Call for aspiring teachers to join Sheffield roadshow

Aspiring teachers from Sheffield with the passion and potential to teach are being encouraged to attend the Train to Teach roadshow when it comes to Sheffield Town Hall on Thursday November 10.

Visitors to the event, organised by the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL), will be able to meet representatives from schools and universities that provide teacher training, gain insights into how to make a strong application, and receive one-to-one advice from current teachers and teaching experts.

The event will also showcase the financial support available and provide information on the competitive starting salaries, as well as the rewards that teaching has to offer.

To help attract the best and brightest people with the potential to be exceptional teachers, tax-free bursaries and scholarships are now available in a range of subjects. For example, trainees in physics can receive a bursary or scholarship of up to £30,000 tax-free while they train. Scholarships worth £27,500 are also on offer for chemistry, computing, geography, maths and modern foreign languages.

Applications for teaching training are now open and popular courses fill up fast.

Roger Pope, Chair of the National College for Teaching and Leadership, an executive agency of the Department for Education that provides a comprehensive programme of support for aspiring teachers, said:

“Good teachers are in demand and there are excellent employment prospects. The generous bursaries and scholarships available this year mean more talented graduates will be able to teach the subject they love.

“This event isn’t only for new graduates – every year, we see people from other sectors who switch to teaching, bringing a wealth of experience to help inspire the next generation.

“Teaching is a fantastic career choice and I strongly encourage anyone from Sheffield and the local area with the passion and potential to teach to attend this event. It is a brilliant opportunity to get all of your questions answered if you are thinking about teaching as a career.”

The free Train to Teach event is being held at Sheffield Town Hall, Pinstone Street, Sheffield, S1 2HH from 4.30 - 8pm.

Registration in advance is advised by going to https://traintoteach.education.gov.uk/sign-up. Participants can also register on the day.

To find out more about what life as a teacher is like, visit: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get Into Teaching Line on 0800 389 2500.

The event is also open to qualified teachers who are interested in returning to teaching. Anyone considering returning to teaching, can access support on 0800 085 0971.