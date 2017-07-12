Boxing champ welcomed at Sheffield school

A Sheffield school welcomed a Commonwealth boxing champion and his trainer as special guests at its annual sports award evening.

Middleweight boxer Sam Sheedy and trainer Glyn Rhodes MBE joined pupils, parents and staff at the event at Notre Dame High School on Fulwood Road.

The sports awards evening has been running for three years and has quickly become established as a highlight in the school calendar.

Headteacher Steve Davies said: “You can see how much it is valued by the children, their parents and the staff by the turnout and the effort everyone goes to in getting dressed up for the occasion.

“We were delighted to be joined by Sam and Glyn who spent the whole evening meeting students, presenting awards and answering questions.

“Theirs was a very positive message and it was a real inspiration to our students to meet successful sports people from their own city.”

Mr Davies, who thanked the PE department and other staff members for their role in supporting students in sport, added: “Sport’s benefits to physical health are obvious and well documented, but we know too what a positive impact involvement with sport can have on our mental health and wellbeing.

“Through sport, our students develop confidence, leadership skills and learn how to work as part of a team. They experience success, but just as importantly, they learn how to deal with failure, how to face it with grace and how to learn from it.”

The awards recognise students for their commitment, participation and how they act as role models as well as recognition for success in competition.

Glyn Rhodes said: “It was a room full of sports people which was fantastic.

“Many people are now afraid of failure, but sport demonstrates how you can bounce back and learn from the experience.

“You don’t have to be the best, just do your best. That’s what I tell them in the gym.”