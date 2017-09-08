Axholme Academy makes the grade with a good rating from Ofsted

Proving it is top of the class and can make the grade, Axholme Academy has received a good rating following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The Crowle school was visited in July by Her Majety’s Inspector Debbie Redshaw, the first visit since 2013, and she judged the academy on its quality of education.

Principal, Joe Sellars, said: “We are delighted with the outcomes of the report. Inspectors recognised that a ‘good’ inspection outcome is much tougher to gain in 2017 than it was in 2013 when we were last inspected and that we have continued to grow and develop as a school and continued to raise standards.

“Inspectors praised the culture that has been developed in the school in which our students want to succeed and said that our students have high aspirations for the future.”

Inspectors found that students feel safe and that the school safeguarding is effective. They judged that governors ensure that there are high levels of accountability across the school and that they are proactive in finding out about how the school is working.

Inspector Bradshaw said of Mr Sellars and his staff: “You and your leadership team have maintained the good quality of education in the

school since the previous inspection. Leaders and governors are ambitious for the school and want the best for all pupils. You, your governors and senior leaders have embraced opportunities to work with external partners and have commissioned a number of external reviews, for example on attendance, improving outcomes for disadvantaged pupils and safeguarding.”

Following on from the record breaking class of 2016, who made the fourth best progress of all schools in England with the same entry profile, Axholme Academy’s 2017 leavers delivered outstanding results in English and maths and top class results in many other subjects.

Mr Sellars added: “This is a huge achievement against the background of new GCSE’s being much harder, a new numerical grading system being introduced and the removal of coursework. Our students worked incredibly hard with great support from their teachers and parents. As far as the headline figures go 76 per cent of our students achieved a level four or above in English and maths and 47 per cent gained a level five or above.

“Our success is attracting more and more students from across the wider area and we now provide transport from Goole, Thorne, Hatfield, Moorends, Reedness, Swinefleet, Haxey and Belton. We have just welcomed out biggest year group yet into Year 7 and our number on roll has increased by over 25 per cent in the last three years.”