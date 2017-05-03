Education trust boss promises Doncaster children 'the best education possible' in light of Government cuts

The leader of group of primaries in Doncaster has promised pupils the best education they deserve as schools continue to feel the strain of budget cuts.

Libby Nicholas, chief executive of Astrea Academy Trust, which has six schools in the borough, said the way they operate enables them to balance the books easier in light of Government cuts.

And she said there is a ‘huge interest’ in more schools in the area looking to join the trust.

She said: “We are affected by Government funding. Where we are different is that we are working together on a scale which gives us two opportunities.

“Firstly, we have the collective capacity to help a school through difficult times. A school may have surplus money one year, but it only takes a couple of maternity leaves and a broken boiler and then they are struggling.

“We don’t look at ourselves as individual school budgets but as one big school. Every single headteacher is responsible for every single child.

“Secondly, we look across the family of schools and see where we can make savings.

“We are absolutely committed that all children in Astrea schools have the education they deserve.”

In Doncaster, the school operates Castle Academy, Denaby Main Primary Academy, Edenthorpe Hall Academy, Hexthorpe Primary Academy, Hillside Academy, and Kingfisher Primary Academy.

