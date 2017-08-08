Edlington woman Isabella Strutt to be farewelled today

Have your say

A Doncaster resident whose hard work defined her long life will be farewelled at her funeral service today.

Well-known Edlington woman Isabella Strutt passed away peacefully last month, aged 105.

Isabella Strutt with daughters Eileen and Doreen

Family and friends will travel from as far as Brighton for her funeral service, which is at 10am at St John's Church in Edlington.

They were at Headingley Park care home four months ago to celebrate Mrs Strutt's 105th birthday.

They reminisced about her long life working 'in service' at a stately home in Halifax.

According to her family, Mrs Strutt was always quick to point out that hard work was the secret to a long life.

She was the fifth of Horace and Ginny Wood's seven children was born on April 24, 1912.

Nine days later, the RMS Titanic sank on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

The Woods and their children lived on Victoria Road, Edlington.

Isabella went to Victoria Road School until the age of 13, before leaving to work at Hayes Mineral Waters at Hyde Park.

Her service career began at Field House in Halifax, where she worked for 10 years, before leaving for Ghana with husband William, whom she married in 1934.

They returned after 12 months, but, after three months back in Britain, returned for another three years.

Mrs Strutt always said she enjoyed the warmer weather, and Ghana was 'like a holiday'.

Her return took Mrs Strutt back to her old school, Victoria Road, before she joined Hill Top School.

“Grandma worked really hard there as a dinner lady,” her granddaughter Estelle said.

Mr Strutt died in 1977, and Mrs Strutt also outlive both her children.

Doreen died in 2000, and Eileen passed away in 2015.

The village celebrated Mrs Strutt's 100th birthday in style in 2012.

The Chuckle Brothers were among the performers at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy.

The community, Mrs Strutt said at the time, 'made a big scene'.

Mrs Strutt's cremation will be at Rosehill Crematorium, following her funeral service.