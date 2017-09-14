Editor's letter: How your Doncaster Free Press website is changing

A letter from Nancy Fielder, Editor of the Doncaster Free Press, regarding some changes to the website.

Dear readers, I’m writing to let you know about some changes we’re making to the Doncaster Free Press website. We’re always looking at ways of making the experience on our websites better for you, our readers.

What’s happening?

From Thursday September 14 you will be asked to register or sign in - for free - to continue to get unlimited access to our content.

What’s does it mean for me?

Once you’re signed in, we’ll be able to make sure the content you see is more relevant to you, and you’ll be able to help us continue to improve it.

What do I have to do?

If you already have a login, just use your username and password to sign in.

You may be asked to update your password or to confirm your name, so we can be sure we have the right contact details for you.

And if you don’t already have a password, you’ll just need to create one to get going.

And that’s it!

What about my data?

Rest assured, we still won’t pass any of your details onto third parties and we won’t bombard you with emails - unless you ask us to. If you have any questions, want to share feedback on the new sign in process, or just say ‘hello’ please email me at nancy.fielder@jpress.co.uk - we’d love to know what you think about the process and how we can keep improving the site.

Thanks for continuing to be part of our community,

Nancy Fielder, Editor