Ed's Diner set to close

The Doncaster branch of a national American diner chain is set to close.

The closure is one of 26 across the UK following a pre-packaged sale of the brand to Giraffe Concepts, owned by food industry tycoon Ranjit Boparan.

Last month the firm appointed KPMG to search for new investors.

The chain sells burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, fries, breakfast and desserts.

Tom Crowley Managing Director of giraffe Concepts Ltd commented: “Ed’s Easy Diner has been an integral part of the UK casual dining scene for the past four decades and we are very excited about the business joining the group and the opportunities ahead.”

Giraffe Concepts Ltd is part of Boparan Restaurants Holdings. BRH also owns and operates a collection of other successful dining brands including Harry Ramsdens, FishWorks and The Cinnamon Collection.

Aberdeen Bon Accord

Banbury

Basildon Debenhams

Blackburn The Mall

Blackpool

Bridgend

Carlisle The Lanes

Chester Grosvenor Centre

Crawley County Mall

Derby

Doncaster Frenchgate

Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird

Inverness Eastgate

Islington

Leicester

Livingston The Centre

Luton The Mall

Manchester Debenhams

Plymouth Drake Circus

Reading

Redditch

Trocadero

Wandsworth

White City Debenhams

Woking

York Monks Cross