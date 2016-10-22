Ed Miliband speaks out on Gary Lineker row over views on refugee crisis

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has now weighed into the debate over comments made by Gary Lineker on the Syrian refugee crisis.

The Match of the Day host has faced criticism from newspapers including The Sun after he Tweeted: “The treatment by some towards these young refugees is hideously racist and utterly heartless. What’s happening to our country?”

Mr Lineker's Tweet came after a number of newspapers including The Sun ran front pages this week that questioned the ages of child migrants being admitted to join their families in the UK.

Following his Tweet, The Sun has called for the BBC to sack Mr Lineker from his position as Match of the Day host, claiming he has breached the institution's guidelines on impartiality.

Ed Miliband has now weighed into the debate on Twitter.

He said: "The Sun should lay off @GaryLineker. Compassion and solidarity are great British values. Since when should people be sacked for them?"