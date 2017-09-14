Search

Ed Miliband shocks Twitter after revealing his taste in chocolate

Ed Miliband prefers Buttons to Freddos, apparently.
Doncaster North MP and former Labour leader Ed Miliband has sent Twitter into a frenzy after revealing his taste in chocolate.

The politician, who has become a sensation on the social media site since stepping down as leader of the party, has revealed his favourite sweety treat is a pack of Cadbury's chocolate Buttons - but that didn't go down too well with some of his supporters, the so called Milifandom.

Ed's response came after Miliband fan account The Miliverse tweeted: "Meanwhile, in the other timeline, Prime Minster Miliband promises to freeze the price of Freddos," along with a mocked-up picture of him clutching the popular chocolate bar.

But Ed bounced back and replied: "Sorry but I prefer Buttons" - and that left some scratching their heads.

@samstyles147 wrote: "This is why you lost Ed," while Joe Oliver joked: "This is the sort of tyranny the county was lucky to escape.."

Jamie Förester tweeted: "and to think I voted for you" with Gareth Jones echoing his thoughts with the message: "Can't believe I voted for this clown."

But like a true leader, sensing division Miliband put forward his vision for a Different Britain, a Stronger Britain, later writing: "It's time to unite lovers of Buttons and Freddos. There can be justice for both."