E4's Tattoo Fixers looking for ink disasters in South Yorkshire

Do you have an embarrassing tattoo?

Well you could be in luck as Channel 4's Tattoo Fixers are looking for people from Scarborough to appear on the show.

Participants will get the chance to have a regrettable tattoo covered up by one of the three top ink artists in the UK - Jay Hutton, Steven Porter or Alice Perrin.

The artists promise to transform ugly tats into magnificent works of art, which they say will “leave participants speechless”.

So far the show has seen misspelt phrases, ex’s names and even soap star lookalikes cropping up in the pop up parlour in East London.

Last series even saw one woman ask for TV host Noel Edmonds to be tattooed on her leg.

Anyone interested in taking part should email producers at Studio Lambert with a picture at: ashley.ganly-kesington@studiolambert.com.