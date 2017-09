Firefighters tackled a tyre blaze in Doncaster tonight.

A crew from Thorne was called to Armthorpe Lane. Kirk Sandall, just after 7.30pm to find 12 dumped tyres alight.

They used a hosereel to extinguish the fire, and are still working at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the incident had been reported to police, and that the fire was deliberately lit.