Drunken Doncaster man arrested after biting police officer

A Doncaster man has been arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour, after he bit a police officer on one of the town's busiest town centre streets.

The police officer was bitten by a man on Silver Street on Friday night.

He was taken into police custody a short time later.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the officer was left bruised following the incident, but returned to work as normal last night.

Another male was also arrested on Silver Street on Friday night for possession of a controlled drug.

No further details on either incident have been released by the police at this time.