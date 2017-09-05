Drugs seized and arrests made as police swoop across South Yorkshire

Drugs have been seized and a number of arrests made as part of a series of police raids today.

Specialist teams executed search warrants at 10 properties as officers flooded Rotherham as part of Operation Duxford.

Police activity was focused in the town centre, Kimberworth and Masbrough areas in response to complaints about crime and disorder from under siege residents.

A total of nine arrests were made, cash and drugs recovered, more than 60 vehicle stop checks carried out, while three cars and two off road bikes were also seized.

Officers also attended public meetings to hear residents' concerns in what was the third Operation Duxford to be conducted in the town.

Chief Inspector Rebecca Chapman, who led the operation, said: "We have received some excellent results throughout the operation and it is the hard work and dedication of everyone involved that has made this possible.

“I hope the positive action illustrates our commitment to listen to our communities and work to address and resolve areas of concern highlighted to us.

"The overall purpose of today’s operation is to deal with crime and antisocial behaviour in our community and create a happy and safe Rotherham for people to work and live.

“I would encourage anyone who would like to report anything, or raise any concerns, to speak to a local officer or ring 101."