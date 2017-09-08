Drugs and bikers action call after rider injured in Doncaster park crash

Residents have called for action to stem antisocial behavior in a Doncaster park after a biker was injured in a crash there.

Locals who try to look after Warmworth Park, on Low Road West, as part of a voluntary group say enough is enough and are concerned about both people using motorbikes in an around the park, and drug use there.

They believe some of those causing problems have started coming there because of crackdowns on nuisance in places like Mexborough and Edlington.

Police say they are carrying out patrols in the area.

In the latest incident, where a biker being injured in a crash, it is reported that the ambulance crew was verbally abused as they worked.

Clarissa Jackson, a member of Warmsworth Environmental Group and a former Warmsworth Parish Councillor, said: "We have a beautiful park but a lot of antisocial behaviour at the moment.

"I'm concerned people are seeing Warmsworth as an easy target after the crackdowns elsewhere."

She said her group had found accessories which can be used by people smoking drugs during a recent litter pick, along with the graffiti 'DC', which she has been told stands for 'Drugs Central'.

She added: "This is a beautiful park and I want it to be nice for children."

"We're making a complaint about the problems there."

The local Inspector for the area Dan McKnight, said: “All reports made to officers are closely monitored to identify any repeat patterns in behaviour or areas of concerns. This then allows the appropriate response and resources to be assigned to address the issues and remove potential threats they may be posing to members of our community.

“In the most recent review we haven’t see an increase in reports linked to the Warmsworth area, however our officers have been conducting patrols in local parks where there have been previous issues relating to drug related crime and ASB (antisocial behaviour).

“From these patrols officers have been able to monitor activity in the area, engage with members of the public and prevent potential offences taking place.”

“As well as patrols, dedicated operations have also been carried out across Doncaster to tackle nuisance off road bikes and target areas of concern reported by members of the community.

“The purpose of this action is protect vulnerable people, provide community reassurance and create a safe and happy place for everyone to live. Our number one priority remains the safety of all our residents and this activity will now continue to enable us to achieve this."

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called out at 8pm on Sunday August 27. She said: "The call was to a motorbike accident (no other vehicles involved) on Low Road West in Warmsworth and we dispatched an ambulance and clinical supervisor to the scene. A male patient was conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary. A note on the log does indicate that the patient was aggressive towards our staff."

Jackie Cole, Divisional Commander of A&E Operations in South Yorkshire, at the ambulance service added: "The safety of our employees is of paramount importance and we operate a zero tolerance policy

“Ambulance service staff do a difficult job, often in challenging circumstances. Physical and verbal abuse against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to prevent this.

“We actively encourage staff to report all incidents of violent and aggressive behaviour and this includes any aspects of abuse however minor. Action will be taken against anyone who assaults our staff.”