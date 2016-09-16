Driving ban for driver caught reversing on hard shoulder of South Yorkshire motorway

A motorist caught reversing on the hard shoulder of a South Yorkshire motorway has been banned from driving.

The 28-year-old Subaru driver was stopped on the M180 at Doncaster in May when he was seen reversing along the hard shoulder to avoid a traffic jam.

He received a 12 month driving ban when he appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man was arrested for possession of cannabis and for driving whilst over the prescribed limit for cannabis.

"He has now appeared before Doncaster magistrates, where he has been disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85."