DRIVERS BEWARE: Latest list of mobile speed camera sites

Here is the latest list of mobile speed camera sites from Safer Humber.

15/06/2017 A161 Epworth Road - Haxey B1249 Wansford Road - Driffield

16/06/2017 A1174 Woodmansey Messingham Road - Scunthorpe (between Rochdale Road and Moorwell Road)

17/06/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None

18/06/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None

19/06/2017 B1398 South Cliff Road - Kirton in Lindsey A164 Willerby Bypass

20/06/2017 A614 Howden Road - HOSM to Howden A46 Clee Road - Cleethorpes/ Grimsby

21/06/2017 A18 Station Road - Gunness B1242 Main Street - Roos

22/06/2017 B1230 Newport A46 Weelsby Road - Grimsby

23/06/2017 B1206 Scawby Road/ Scawby Brook - Brigg Bessingby Road - Bridlington

24/06/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None

25/06/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None

26/06/2017 A166 Main Street - Garton on the Wolds Grange Lane South - Ashby

27/06/2017 Cromwell Road - Grimsby A165 Coniston/ Ganstead

28/06/2017 A165 Freetown Way - Hull A18 Barton Street Central (between Beelsby jct and B1203 Ashby Top rbt)

29/06/2017 A18 Bridge Street - Brigg Beverley Road - South Cave

30/06/2017 A1035 Hull Bridge Road - Beverley A161 Belton - Woodhouse (40mph)

01/07/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None

02/07/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None