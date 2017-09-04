Driver crashes through metal railings outside South Yorkshire high school

This is the moment a driver crashed through the metal railings outside a South Yorkshire high school.

Police were called at around 7.30am on Saturday after a Vauxhall Astra crashed into the metal railings outside McAuley Catholic High School.

Emergency services attended the incident on Cantley Lane in Doncaster to find the car nestled in the bushes by the school after breaking through the railings.

Police confirmed that nobody was hurt during the crash.