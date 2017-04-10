Driver branded 'heartless' for leaving injured pensioner in South Yorkshire street

Relatives of an elderly man injured in a hit-and-run in South Yorkshire have branded the driver involved 'heartless'.

A 72-year-old man was hit by a car which failed to stop in Cooke Street, Bentley, Doncaster, at 11.30pm on Saturday.

The vehicle involved in the collision, which happened close to the junction with the A19 Askern Road, failed to stop at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the injured pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Writing on Facebook, his granddaughters Farrah Clark and Kayleigh Clark both described the hit-and-run driver as 'heartless'.

Farrah said: "There are some very heartless people around leaving my poor grandad in the road hurt. Absolute scum.

"My grandad will definitely not give up and will be back to his normal self hopefully soon. We will do all we can to find out who did this."

Kayleigh also described the driver as 'heartless' for leaving her injured grandad in the road.

She added: "How they could knock him over and just drive off is unbelievable.

"Thank goodness for the young lady who found him and stayed and called the ambulance as he could have been laid there all on his own for ages."