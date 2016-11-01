Drive in cinema to open in Doncaster this Christmas

A drive in cinema is to open in Doncaster this Christmas.

The Moonlight Drive-in Cinema, which describes itself as the UK's biggest drive in cinema, has revealed plans to offer a drive-in movie service in Doncaster this festive season.

The cinema, which is understood to be based alongside Doncaster Racecourse, will offer a variety of festive films on a big screen in an outdoor setting.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Scarborough based firm announced: "We are very pleased to announce that we are coming to Doncaster with our Christmas themed drive-in cinema!"

Drive-in cinemas are where moviegoers can watch films from the comfort of their own car on a big screen.

Founded in 2014, the outdoor cinema specialists now operate a number of locations across the UK.

Based mainly within Yorkshire, the firm offers both permanent locations and mobile events, screening both the latest blockbusters and classic films.

A statement on the firm's Facebook page said: "Moonlight Drive-in Cinema is a unique outdoor cinema attraction that provides a high quality digital cinema experience in the comfort of your own personal space.

"Moonlight Drive-in Cinema opened its doors for the first time in July 2015 and by providing a cinema experience with a difference we are giving our customers a re-invented way of enjoying a new release or an old classic."

Drive-in cinemas are well-known as an American institution and their peak popularity came in the late 1950s and early 1960s, with some 4,000 drive-ins spread across the United States.

Further details of times, films and how to book are expected to be released in the coming weeks.