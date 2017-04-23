Drink-driver was heading to a pub when he was involved in a collision

A drink-driver nipped home to get more cash to continue a night-out before being involved in a road crash.

Richard Barnes, 32, of Oldridge Close, Home Hall, Chesterfield, was returning to The Badger pub when he was involved in a collision in Chesterfield with two other vehicles at the junction of Loundsley Green Road and Old House Road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, April 18, how Barnes was tested by police and was registered as being more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Shooter said: “There was three-vehicle collision at the junction of Loundsley Green Road and Old House Road.

“The defendant was in a BMW and collided with a Skoda driving in same direction which caused the Skoda to hit a Vauxhall Astra which was stationary and waiting at Old House Road.”

Barnes registered 90microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Ms Shooter said that Barnes accepted being over the limit and had thought he would be okay to drive.

She added: “He had been in The Badger pub and had nipped home to get more money and was driving back to the pub when the collision occurred.”

Barnes, who has previous convictions for motoring offences, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on April 2.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Barnes made admissions concerning the offence at the scene of the collision.

Magistrates sentenced Barnes to a 12 month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for three years and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.