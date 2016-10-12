Dozens of creepy clown sightings reported across South Yorkshire as craze continues to spread

Dozens of creepy clowns have been reportedly spotted across South Yorkshire as the craze continues to spread across Britain.

Here's the full rundown of reported sightings in Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley.

A teenage boy needed stitches after he was injured in Dinnington when he was reportedly hit by a person dressed as a clown in the street.

Police are investigating a sighting of a clown with a baseball bat, travelling around Wickersley in a car with circus music blaring out, which chased a group of children.

A character called Stainforth Clowness has been using Facebook to issue threats in Stainforth near Doncaster while a person wearing a glowing red nose was photographed in Armthorpe on Saturday night.

A video which appears to show a clown running at a Sheffield car driver as it drove down Grange Mill Lane, Meadowhall has emerged online while last week a video of a clown on a mobility scooter was filmed on Penistone Road near the New Barrack Tavern in Sheffield.

A taxi driver apparently spotted a clown lurking in bushes on Holgate Avenue at Parson Cross, Sheffield as he gave passengers a lift home.

There have also been reports of a clown in Shirecliffe standing on wasteland "looking at passing cars."

Commuter Arthur Francis told how earlier this week he saw a clown walking near the Cast theatre in Waterdale, Doncaster late at night.

He said: "After reading all the news reports lately then I didn’t hang around and immediately went in the opposite direction."

Last week, a character, simply titled Doncaster Clown, returned to Facebook after a six-month absence with the message: "Get ready, I've done my time and I'm coming back this weekend. Don't let me see you out...and suggested upcoming visits to Askern and Edlington.

There have also been unconfirmed reports of sightings in Kirk Sandall, Greenfield Lane in Balby, where a clown was reportedly chasing cars, Rossington and Bentley.

A 14-year-old boy was reportedly chased through Intake and Wheatley in Doncaster by a clown with a knife while a group of five clowns were apparently spotted loitering near a school in Goldthorpe.

Various Facebook groups have also been set up in Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham and other parts of South Yorkshire to share and report clown sightings.

Meanwhile, last month a 35-year-old man who refers to himself as the ‘Donny Klown’ was found guilty of public order offences after he was found to have deliberately scared two healthcare assistants while wearing a 'horror' mask.

Doncaster Magistrates’ Court heard how Richard Vallance, of Argyle Avenue, Intake was ordered not to wear the mask in public for two years as part of a community behaviour order and was also told that he could not paint his face to look like a clown when he was in a public place.

He was also banned from uploading any picture intending to, or likely to, promote the Donny Klown on any website on social media. He was also ordered not to take part in any discussions promoting the persona.