Dozens of arrests made in dawn raids across Doncaster

Police arrested 27 suspected criminals during a series of dawn raids on a Doncaster estate.

More than 150 officers took part in Operation Duxford which saw homes raided on the St James Estate in Balby and in Thorne this morning.

In addition, more than 50 motorists were stopped in their cars to have their driver details checked.

Officers on horseback were also out patrolling Mexborough, a crime prevention stand was up in the bus interchange, and police community support officers were on hand to offer advice to shoppers in the market square.

Superintendent Neil Thomas said: “Through increased visibility, action and engagement, we have been able to work with residents to identify and tackle high priority issues, resulting in successful outcomes so far and a safer community with increased trust and confidence.

Police are due to provide a full results round-up on Monday.