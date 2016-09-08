Doncaster woman Sheila raises cash like greased lightening for hospice

When Doncaster woman Sheila Harper decided to celebrate her 60th birthday on a summer night, like greased lightning she raised £430 for St John’s Hospice Appeal.

Partygoers dressed in 50s gear as they celebrated at a Grease-themed party at the Coronation Club in Armthorpe. And while dancing away to the films’ hit songs, they also made donations to the Balby-based hospice. Sheila raised cash as her sister-in-law Sandra had been a hospice patient several years ago. Above are hospice staff with the cheque.