Doncaster woman jailed for sexually assaulting teenage boys

A Doncaster woman has been jailed for four years for sex offences against two teenage boys

Stephanie Embley, aged 35, of Pine Road, Cantley, was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child after a trial.

In an earlier hearing she entered guilty pleas to four counts of sexual activity with a child.

The charges relate to two victims.

A police probe was launched in May after a relative of one of the victims reported their concerns about Embley.

Detective Constable Brian Thompson said: “Embley preyed on and took advantage of teenage boys for her own sexual gratification, which is a despicable crime.

“I am pleased that she has been found guilty of, and pleaded guilty to, these horrific offences and that she is behind bars where she poses no further risk to children.

“The victims and their families have been supportive of our investigation and I thank them for their patience and bravery throughout this inquiry.

“I hope this positive result sends a strong message that we will relentlessly pursue any individual who chooses to sexually abuse children and that we will bring those offenders before the courts.”

Embley was served with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, banning her from any contact with children under the age of 16.

To report offences call South Yorkshire Police on 101.